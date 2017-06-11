A right-wing group protesting Islamic law, or Sharia, clashed with counter-demonstrators at rallies in Denver, Chicago, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities on Saturday.
Photos: Group protesting Sharia clashes with counter-protesters in Denver
-
Group protesting Sharia clashes with counter-protesters in cities across the country
-
Groups clash at march against Sharia rally in downtown Denver, 4 arrested
-
Hundreds gather at Denver rally to support President Trump
-
Egypt declares state of emergency after Palm Sunday church bombings
-
CEOs Elon Musk, Bob Iger quit Trump advisory team over Paris climate decision
-
-
Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad sparks backlash
-
New surveillance footage of Michael Brown sparks protests
-
Things to consider before protesting property assessments
-
2 special ops soldiers killed in counterterrorism mission in Afghanistan
-
Passenger brawl breaks out after Spirit Airlines cancels flight
-
-
At least 12 killed in twin assaults on Iranian parliament, shrine
-
Uber’s PR crises show no sign of letting up
-
Problem Solvers updates: Recent success stories