Melania, Barron Trump move into White House

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, arrived in Washington D.C. to move into the White House on Sunday.

First Lady Melania Trump spent the first few months of President Trump’s term in New York City so 11-year-old Barron could finish the school year.

The first lady posted the news to social media on Sunday evening with a view of the Washington Monument from the White House.

“Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home! #Movingday.” she said on Twitter.

The Associated Press reports that Barron is set to attend a private school in Maryland in the fall.

President Trump spent the weekend at his golf club in New Jersey, where he surprised guests at a wedding.

He arrived back in Washington D.C. with the first lady and Barron on Air Force One on Sunday night.