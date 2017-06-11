Doctor lets 12-year-old help deliver her baby brother

JACKSON, Miss. — 12-year-old Jacee Dellapena was disappointed because she thought she was too short to see her baby brother be born at a Mississippi hospital.

“I started crying because I thought I wasn’t going to get to see him be born, because I was too short,” Jacee told WDBD.

The doctor in the room ended up giving Jacee the opportunity to help deliver her baby brother.

“Doctor Wolf said, ‘Why don’t you just let her suit up and deliver the baby?'” Jacee’s mother, Dede Carraway said. “And I said ‘What? No!'”

The doctor had her suit up and he helped guide the 12-year-old through the whole process as she helped deliver the 7-pound, 6-ounce baby.

And the whole thing was caught on camera. The photos have been shared more than 192,000 times.

“I actually, like delivered him, like, he let me actually push down and pull the baby out….I was like, wow, like I’ve played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing, this is the real deal. I was really nervous,” said Jacee.

“I was scared I was going to mess up … It was, like, the best moment of my life,” Jacee said.

Carraway says that Jacee asked to be in the birth room a few years ago when they had her younger brother, Zadyn, but she was too young at the time, WDBD reported.

Carraway adds that Jacee has expressed interest in becoming a veterinarian, but Carraway thinks her daughter may now consider being an OB-GYN when she grows up.