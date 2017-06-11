BBB issues warning about ‘Bubble Run’ in Denver area

DENVER, Colo. — The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a bubble-themed fun run that was originally scheduled to take place in the Denver area in June.
The Bubble Run has been rescheduled for July 8 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
The BBB warned that runners who can’t make it on the new date may not be able to get their registration fees back. The organizer’s website states they have a no-refund policy.
The BBB stated that the same event “created issues for consumers in Minnesota earlier this year.”
“This is not the first, or likely last time, that an event of this type was moved or canceled in Colorado,” the BBB stated. “In 2015, for example, the Lozilu Denver Mud Run was canceled in August, just a few weeks before the event, and the Boulder Marathon was canceled two years in a row due to a variety of circumstances, including flooding in the area.”
The BBB offered the following tips to help runners avoid potential scams:
- Do your research. Check out the race organizer’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org and look online for additional information before signing up. Read customer reviews from runners who have participated in previous races or events.
- Don’t be fooled by a well-designed website. Scammers can easily create an official-looking website. Look for misspellings or poor grammar, which is a sign you might be dealing with fraudsters.
- Check the local venue. Contact the park or host venue to confirm that the event is on the calendar. It’s also a good idea to contact city officials to ensure race permits have been obtained.
- Pay with a credit card. Charges made on a credit card can be disputed after a purchase, whereas debit, cash or wire transfers are tougher to dispute.
- Understand the terms and conditions. In a lot of cases, promoters say right on their websites that they don’t offer refunds.
- Keep documentation of your order. After completing the online registration process, you should receive a confirmation receipt. Print out and keep a copy of the confirmation and any supporting documentation for future reference.
- Check out the charity. Many fun runs are for-profit, but some have a charitable aim. If race organizers claim a portion of the proceeds will go to charity, ask for more details. Contact the charity to make sure there’s a connection. You can also do your research on give.org to make sure your donation is going to a trustworthy charity.
- File a complaint. People who have issues with a race should file complaints at bbb.org.