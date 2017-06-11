BBB issues warning about ‘Bubble Run’ in Denver area

DENVER, Colo. — The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a bubble-themed fun run that was originally scheduled to take place in the Denver area in June.

The Bubble Run has been rescheduled for July 8 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

The BBB warned that runners who can’t make it on the new date may not be able to get their registration fees back. The organizer’s website states they have a no-refund policy.

The BBB stated that the same event “created issues for consumers in Minnesota earlier this year.”

“This is not the first, or likely last time, that an event of this type was moved or canceled in Colorado,” the BBB stated. “In 2015, for example, the Lozilu Denver Mud Run was canceled in August, just a few weeks before the event, and the Boulder Marathon was canceled two years in a row due to a variety of circumstances, including flooding in the area.”

The BBB offered the following tips to help runners avoid potential scams: