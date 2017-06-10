× Police follow numerous leads in Kiaya Campbell homicide investigation

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police continued to follow leads Saturday in the murder of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell.

Investigators were also sorting through mounds of evidence collected Friday at the site where her body was found near 128th Avenue and Jasmine.

Campbell disappeared Wednesday night, her body was found in a grassy area behind a Thornton subdivision on Thursday evening.

Now police are trying to piece together how she died and who’s responsible.

We wanted to know more about the young girl whose life was cut short and found her YouTube page online.

“Hey guys, welcome back to my channel,” Campbell says into the camera in one video.

Neighbors described the young girl as a beautiful soul who was vivacious and innocent.

“I really love watching YouTube,” she said in another video posted online.

She posted lots of videos over the past several years, showing off her new glasses, her homemade slime and collection of squishes.

“Hey guys, I didn’t tell you but I ordered a package from silly squishes and guess what I got, I got the love cake. It smells like actually cake. And just look at how cute it is. Thanks Daddy, I love you!” she exclaimed in one video.

But where she really shined is in her love for music and singing. Posting a video of the theme song to the movie, Little Mermaid, she sings, “She’s got everything, like gadgets and gizmos. You want thingamabobs, I’ve got 20.”

She was a young girl who had a lot of hopes and dreams and shared them with the world.

“Wouldn’t you think I’m a girl, a girl who has everything,” she sang.

She was a girl who had everything stolen from her, when her life was taken, at just 10 years old. ​

Kiaya’s mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help lay her daughter to rest. Thousands of dollars have already been raised.

A vigil was scheduled to take place Saturday evening.