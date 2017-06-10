Neighbor helps injured woman escape apartment fire, firefighters say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman was critically hurt in an apartment fire in Lakewood Saturday morning.

It happened at the Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments in the 3300 block of South Field Street.

West Metro Fire Rescue crews said a neighbor helped the woman out of the apartment. Paramedics then transported her to the hospital.

There was extensive damage and at least 15 people were displaced, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Investigators were working on finding out what started the fire.