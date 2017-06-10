Groups clash at march against Sharia rally in downtown Denver, 4 arrested

DENVER — Groups clashed during a march against Sharia rally at the Colorado Capitol late Saturday afternoon. There was also a counter-protest made up of people who support the Muslim community.

Denver police officers in riot gear were at the rally to try to keep things under control. But the two groups came together at one point and there were some violent confrontations.

FOX31’s Emily Allen was covering the rally when clashes happened and she recorded the video below of police trying to keep things from getting out of control. The clashes started happening when the anti-Sharia group tried to leave. Police had managed to keep the groups apart until that occurred.

Denver police said four people were arrested during the brief confrontations. The protesters appeared to have dispersed by 5:30 p.m.

Pushing back protesters on both sides, trying to create space after both sides got violent with each other. Several arrested #KDVR pic.twitter.com/I7g6qucsau — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) June 10, 2017

The rally was one of more than 20 held in cities across America Saturday.

The rally was organized by the group Act for America. It claims that it works to fight terrorism and support national security.

The local group's Facebook page said “Sharia is incompatible with our Constitution and with American values.”

But Muslim leaders in Colorado and across the country said these rallies are not a protest of Sharia law. They claim the rallies are intended to be anti-Muslim events.