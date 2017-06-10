× Fatal crash closes WB C470 near US 285 in southwest metro Denver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency crews responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on westbound C470 near US 285 late Saturday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol said C470 westbound was closed at Quincy during the investigation.

Investigators said the motorcycle hit the guardrail and crashed. The female rider was killed.

There were lengthy delays in that area and drivers needed to find alternate routes in the southwest part of the metro area.