× Family of 11 year-old killed in rafting accident honoring son with day of kindness

June 10th is a difficult day for a Golden, Colorado family. 11 year-old Drake Durkee died June 10, 2015 after falling out of a raft during a guided rafting trip on the Arkansas River.

His family, however, has started a movement to honor their son on June 10th.

For a second straight year, the Durkee’s are asking Coloradans to perform intentional acts of kindness on June 10th as a tribute to Drake.

They say “kind” is the word many people use to describe their son.

“When this accident happened that is the one thing that was unanimous, that people said, that he knew how to be kind to people. He knew how to interact with people in a kind and loving way and to include them and I think that’s one thing the world could use more of,” said his mom Melissa Durkee.

Drake’s family has also created a foundation in their son’s name.