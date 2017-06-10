Denver Heart Walk at Mile High Stadium helps fight heart disease

DENVER — The American Heart Association 2017 Heart Walk was a great way to start off a warm Saturday in Denver for hundreds of people. The event took place in an around Mile High Stadium.

Colorado’s Own Channel 2’s is thrilled to be a part of this year’s Heart Walk. As part of our 2 Your Health initiative we are passionate about healthy living and share small steps we can all take to live a longer, healthier life.

In addition to the walk there was yoga on the field, a 5k run and a spinning class. Participants who raised at least $100 received a Heart Walk t-shirt.

Help the American Heart Association in its mission to fight heart disease and stroke.