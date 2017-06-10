Crews work three wildfires in northwestern Colorado Saturday

CRAIG, Colo. – Crews from the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit and local cooperators worked three fires under Red Flag conditions in northwestern Colorado today, according to a spokesperson with the Bureau of Land Management

More than 40 firefighters, five engines, four heavy air tankers, six single engine air tankers, and a helicopter are working the 500 acre Hunter Fire about 20 miles southwest of Meeker.

Smoke from this fire was visible this afternoon from the Colorado River corridor and Craig.

The fire was reported today and is likely a hold-over from lightning several days ago.

Oil and gas infrastructure is in the area and firefighters do not have a containment estimate.

The Temple Fire burned 65 acres yesterday about 25 miles west of Craig but did not grow significantly today as about 40 firefighters secured fire lines.

Firefighters do not have a containment estimate. The fire is mostly on BLM land with a small amount of private land.

Eight firefighters are closely monitoring the Cross Fire, which burned 55-acres yesterday in a rugged, remote area on BLM land in the Cross Mountain Wilderness Study Area.

The lightning-ignited fire did not grow significantly Saturday and is being checked by natural features.

A Red Flag Warning signifying weather conditions that can lead to large fire growth remains in effect in northwestern Colorado through tomorrow.