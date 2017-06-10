Click It or Ticket campaign nabs thousands of offenders

New numbers out this weekend indicate more than 5,000 drivers across the state have been ticketed for not wearing their seat belts just over the past two weeks.

The Colorado State Patrol says the ramped up statistics may be due to the most recent “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

Officers issued over 5,500 tickets to drivers not wearing their seat belts.

Another 217 drivers were given a ticket for not having their children properly restrained.

The fine for not wearing your seat belt in Colorado is $65 but that number climbs to $82 dollars for an unrestrained child.