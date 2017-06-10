Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes rare Amur leopard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo‏ has a new resident, a gorgeous and rare Amur leopard.

Amur leopards are critically endangered, according to World Wildlife Fund.

“Scientists estimate there are only around 60 left in the wild,” the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posted on Facebook.

The zoo said their new leopard, Anadyr, is nearly two-years-old.

He was sent to the zoo from England based on a breeding recommendation for the zoo’s female Amur leopard, Anya.

Visitors can find Anadyr in the Asian Highlands exhibit at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.