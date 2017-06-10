× Big fishing prize: $1,500 for catching tagged fish at Elkhead Reservoir

DENVER — Catching a fish at Elkhead Reservoir in northwestern Colorado could be worth $1,500.

The Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic Tournament will take place June 24 through July 2.

“One northern pike and one smallmouth bass will be tagged and released immediately prior to the tournament,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on the tournament web page.

Catching a tagged fish will win the angler who does it $1,500.

Participants must register for the tournament at the reservoir and they must have a valid Colorado fishing license. Those should be purchased in advance.

Elkhead Reservoir State Park is near Craig, Colorado.