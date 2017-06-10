Actor Adam West, TV’s ‘Batman,’ dies at 88

Actor William Adam West, best known for his work in Batman, died Friday night in Los Angeles following a short battle with leukemia, according to a report in Variety.

He was 88 years old.

West was born on Sept. 19, 1928, in Walla Walla, Washington.

West’s fascination with comic books, particularly the character of Batman, began around the age of 10, according to the Internet Movie Database.

His first job in show business was as a DJ at a radio station in Seattle. By 1959, West had made his way to Hollywood, where he shortened his name to “Adam West,” according to IMDB.

In 1966, West was cast as Batman, a role that would forever define his career.

Even though West appeared in over 140 movies and TV shows, it was his three seasons playing the “Caped Crusader” that earned West national and international fame.

A drawing of Batman by artist Bob Kane was one of West’s most prized possessions, according to IMDB. Kane inscribed the drawing: “To my buddy, Adam, who breathed life into my pen and ink creation.”