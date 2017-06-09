The YMCA of The Rockies does a cool event every year for women called The Women's Adventure Camp at Camp Chief Ouray in Granby. It's great for women looking to do their own Summer camp. You do archery, rifelry, mountain biking, hiking, a high ropes course, zip lining, and canoeing, just to name a few! This year it runs from August 24-27. Guests who sign up with three friends get discounts! Go to CampChiefOuray.org.
Women’s Adventure Camp
-
Women’s national team agrees to 4-year deal with USA Hockey
-
Canadian judge who asked woman why she couldn’t keep knees together resigns
-
Avid 4 Skateboard Camp
-
President Trump pays tribute to women on International Women’s Day
-
Lafayette volunteer says Syrian refugee crisis getting worse, but people can help
-
-
Von Miller ProCamp
-
Camp Erin Fundraiser
-
Brawny Man replaced with a woman for Women’s History Month
-
Rocky Mountain Brew Run
-
First woman to officially run Boston Marathon to do it again, 50 years later
-
-
Young Life: Broadway to Africa 2017
-
Women defy Tehran’s last-minute marathon ban
-
Attorney in rape trial: Women are ‘especially’ good liars because ‘they’re the weaker sex’