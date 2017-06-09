What to do this weekend: June 10 and 11

DENVER — It may not officially be summer yet, but it sure feels like it outside. This is a great weekend to get out for some fun activities. Take a look at our list of events happening June 10 and 11.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

If you feel like traveling to Larkspur, you can experience the 41st annual festival that takes you back in time. Tickets are available online for $22.50 for adults, $11 for children, and children under 5 are free. More information is available at coloradorenaissance.com.

American Heart Association’s Denver Heart Walk

Colorado’s Own Channel 2’s is thrilled to be a part of this year’s Heart Walk, taking place Saturday morning at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. As part of our 2 Your Health initiative we are passionate about healthy living and share small steps we can all take to live a longer, healthier life. Click here for details.

New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, & Boyz II Men

Tickets are still available for the Total Package Tour that will takeover Pepsi Center at 7:30 p.m. on June 10.

Dead and Company

If NKOTB isn’t your thing, Dead and Company featuring John Mayer is performing at Folsom Field in Boulder on Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are still available for both shows at the stadium.

Denver Berkeley Park Art and Music Festival

The 2nd annual event is held 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday at Berkeley Park on West 46th Avenue and Tennyson Street. The festival is free and will feature national and local art including jewelry, leather, and photography. There’s also a music stage which will feature several bands. More information on their website.