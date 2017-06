Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weight Watchers Summer Side Dishes

Summer is here and that means barbecues and picnics. It also means indulging in side dishes like potato salad and coleslaw.

These sides are yummy, but they're often high in fat and sugar. Today, we're changing that by making our sides healthy and tasty!

Linda Reese from Weight Watchers is here to show us how.

WeightWatchers.com