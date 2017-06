Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's hard to get back in shape after having a baby because a lot of gyms don't allow baby into the daycare until they are 4 months or so. So Xtend Barre in Highlands Ranch has the perfect solution, a class where you use the baby's weight to lose the baby weight. Joana borrowed a baby and tried it out.

If you would like more information about Babies on Board at the Xtend Barre in Highlands Ranch, go to XtendBarre.com.