These tips will help you handle the heat better

DENVER -- Temperatures are going to climb into the 90s all weekend long.

Our high altitude in Colorado can made the heat even more intense.

Problem Solver Shaul Turner has he information you need in the video to keep you and your family safe as the weather starts to sizzle.

The following information is from the Mile High Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Hot cars can be deadly

Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Other heat safety steps include:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.

If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should choose places to go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).

The Red Cross also offers information about hot weather and your pets. Find it here.