“The Nut Job 2” Participating in National Get Outdoors Day

If you have kids at home, chances are they can't wait to see "The Nut Job 2." Surly Squirrel and the gang are back to try and save their home, defeat the evil mayor, and take back the park. The movie hits theaters August 11, but if you can't wait until then, you can meet some of the characters this weekend.

In honor of National Get Outdoors Day, which is tomorrow, these guys will be at Sloan's Lake Park in Denver from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Denver is one of 120 cities participating in National Get Outdoors Day, and we are actually recognized as the flagship event! You can rock climb, go on a bike ride, do water paddling activities, and so much more tomorrow. All activities will be free tomorrow, so get the whole family there. Just head to GetOutdoorsColorado.org/NGOD for more information.