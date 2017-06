Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another warning tonight about leaving your pets in cars.

One man lost his best friend Friday while making a quick coffee run in Denver.

He left his car running with the air conditioner on for his 5-year-old border collie that was with him.

The man said he locked all of the doors but one, and someone was watching.

He doesn't care about the car ... he just wants his dog back.

