Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. -- One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Thursday night, the Loveland Police Department said.

Officers were investigating an attempted traffic stop and subsequent report of a crash about 10:10 p.m. in the 700 block of North Namaqua Drive.

When the suspect vehicle was found, a male fired a weapon, police said. Several officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. There were no other injuries.

The names of the officers involved were not released. The identity of the suspect will be released after next of kin have been notified by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Namaqua Drive was closed between East First Street and West Washington Boulevard for the investigation, which was led by the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team and Fort Collins Police Services.