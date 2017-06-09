Summer time in Keystone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keystone Resort opens for summer today and will be open daily through September. The resort offers the only summer snow tubing held on actual snow in Colorado. Keystone’s Kidtopia activities are free and offered daily and available to anyone visiting the resort. Keystone’s Friday Afternoon Club offers free scenic lift rides, music, games and food and drink specials every Friday throughout the summer. Some of the things families can enjoy at Keystone are scenic lift rides to the top of the mountain, mountain biking, hiking, lake activities, golfing, free family activities.

If you're already looking forward to the winter season, good news, the Epic Pass is returning for the 2017-2018 season. Purchasing the 2017-2018 Epic Pass this spring ensures that skiers and snowboarders will lock in the lowest price, combined with the most benefits, such as six discounted lift tickets for family and friends. Available at $859 for adults, the 2017-2018 Epic Pass offers access to 45 of the world’s best mountain resorts, including Whistler Blackcomb in Canada, the largest resort in North America. Epic Pass holders will have unlimited access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin.