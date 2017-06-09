× St. Vrain River tubing banned again

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — We don’t like to be the bearers of bad news, but one thing you can’t do this weekend is go tubing on the St. Vrain River.

The snow pack is melting, causing the water levels to rise.

The tubing ban includes the North and South St. Vrain creeks and the St. Vrain River from the western Boulder County line through the entire length of the county.

Deputies will be posting notices about the closure.

The ban includes inner tubes, single-chamber rafts and single-chamber belly boats.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the water was flowing at approximately 1,250 CFS on Friday.

Boulder County Emergency Services can initiate a closure when volume reaches 1,200 CFS.