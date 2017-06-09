Pinball wizards gather en masse in Lone Tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Ever since she was a young girl, she played the silver ball.

From Greeley down to Brighton, she must have played them all. "I was about eight years old when I started playing pinball, down in my dads basement," s said Amy Hindman from Denver.

You won't see anything like her in any amusement hall.

That petite, sweet and nice kid sure plays a mean pin-ball, "I'll play it until I lose my hand."

That's exactly why you'll find Amy at the 2017 Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown and Game Room Expo at the Marriott Denver South.

"We have over 289 pinball and classic arcade games all on free play. No quarters needed for three days of pinball arcade nirvana," explained Dan Nikolich, show co-founder.

For 14 years show co-founders and husband and wife Holly and Dan Nikolich have put on the exclusively Colorado show. "It reminds me of when Willy Wonka opens the door to the chocolate room and the kids see it for the first time. You know, it's our first time here and the kids just went nuts," said one father of four boys.

Nikolich said millenials may experience a little culture shock here at the show, "It's not a digital world, it's an analog world. You get to touch it, feel it, flip it."

For millenial Amy Hindman, she's truly a pinball wizard, but there's got to be a twist. Yes, a pinball wizard, she's got such a supple wrist.