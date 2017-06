Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ovarian Cancer Awareness

There's no screening test for ovarian cancer and 80 percent of the women who are diagnosed are in late stages of the disease.

This dramatically reduces the survival rate. Being aware of the symptoms leads to early detection and is critical to saving lives.

Kathy McGovern knows about this battle because she's an ovarian cancer survivor.

https://www.rockymountaincancercenters.com/

http://www.jodisrace.org/