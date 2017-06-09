Move-in Challenge donations help furnish rooms for homeless moms

DENVER, Colo. — Marisol Homes, a shelter for women and children, has launched a Move-in Challenge, asking the community to transform its new location into a move-in ready home.

The 30-day challenge involves collecting donations to furnish 16 bedrooms for single mothers, 86 percent of whom are domestic violence survivors.

The challenge is to provide furniture by donating $78 to adopt part of a room, $500 to participate at the Adopt-a-Family level and provide a beginnings kit, or $6,000 to participate at the Adopt-a-Room level and furnish a complete room.

“What an amazing opportunity for the children and families,” said Amy Eurek, program director for Marisol Homes. “At our new location, more women and their children will have a home to help them rebuild their lives and grow as a family. But we need furniture to make their place welcoming. You can make this move happen by donating so we can get needed furniture.”

Construction was completed on a convent-turned-home that includes a large kitchen and dining room, employment and study room, craft area, laundry room and chapel. Move-in for the families starts on June 24.

Marisol Homes is a part of Marisol Services, a health, human and social services network for women in need.

It operates under Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Denver. Learn more about Marisol Homes and the Move-in Challenge at ccdenver.org/movein.