× Mount Evans Highway open to the summit

The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Mount Evans Highway (CO 5) is officially open up to the summit of Mount Evans (14,264 feet).

The United States Forest Service oversees the Mount Evans Recreation Area, which more than 150,000 people visit each summer.

Three developed sites are located along the corridor. Two are in the National Forest: Mount Goliath Natural Area and Nature Center and the Summit of Mount Evans Interpretive Site; while Summit Lake Park is owned by the City and County of Denver.

Visitors wishing to stop at all three sites may purchase both the $10 Forest Service pass and the $5 City of Denver pass at the Mount Evans Welcome Station, or they may choose to purchase just one or the other, depending on the destination.

Fees are per vehicle. There is no fee for driving through the area unless you plan to visit one of these sites. Bicyclists are exempt from the fee.

Information regarding the opening and closing of seasonal highways in Colorado is available at all times on the cotrip.org website, by calling 511, or via subscription email or text.