It's the new rage for kids and moms to dress alike. There's a new swimwear line called Red Dolly Swimwear that's making that easy. Joana and her daughter Carly tried it out. They sent them the pink polka dots high rise suit. Red Dolly is bringing back the vintage styles. They have so many styles and the kid sizes go from the baby size clear to 12 years old. Shop at RedDollySwimwear.com.
Mommy and me swimsuits
-
Target keeps it real with unretouched swimwear ads
-
‘Flip or Flop’ star facing backlash after ‘inappropriate’ bikini picture
-
Children’s robes recalled over federal flammability standard violation
-
All about electric bikes
-
Tech Review: LG Watch Style – may be best Android smart watch yet
-
-
‘Baywatch’ hosts slow-motion ‘marathon’ in Los Angeles
-
Blue Pan Detroit Style Pizza Helps Celebrate Deep Dish Pizza Day!
-
Svan Wave Scooter
-
Deals and freebies for tax day 2017
-
Everyday’s ‘Serving Those Who Serve: Local Hero to Superhero’ Sweepstakes
-
-
The New Sex Talk
-
Brad Pitt opens up about his family being ‘ripped’ apart
-
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday and Read Across America Day