Men sentenced in DeMarcus Ware home burglary

DENVER — Two men charged with burglary and theft from the home of retired Denver Broncos great DeMarcus Ware in October 2016 were sentenced Thursday.

Billy McCaslin, 40, and Sergio Irreza,31, each pleaded guilty in April to one count of second degree burglary.

The original two counts of second degree burglary and theft against each were dismissed as part of the plea.

McClasin was sentenced to 60 days in jail plus two years of probation. Irreza was sentenced to 30 days in jail plus two years of probation.

McCaslin and Irreza broke into Ware’s home in the Cherry Creek neighborhood on October 24, 2016 while Ware was at a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

They stole approximately $40,000 of valuables, including Ware’s Super Bowl 50 championship ring and were caught on video during the burglary.

“I’m just glad I wasn’t in there when he was in there,” Ware said after the incident. “I would’ve sacked him. I really would’ve did that — the both of them.”

Most of the property was later recovered, including the ring. As part of the plea agreement, if Ware reports any more missing property, the DA’s office may further sentence the men.