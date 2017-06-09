× Liver Life Walk

Who: American Liver Foundation

What: Liver Life Walk

When: Sunday, September 10- Registration opens at 8:30am, walk begins at 9:30am

Where: Phillip S. Miller Park (click here for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is thrilled to support this year’s Live Life Walk. In our ongoing work to promote healthy living through 2 Your Health, it is an honor to be a part of this special event. Join Ken Clark as he emcees this inspiring morning.

This year’s Liver Life Walk champions are Peri and Claire Erickson. Claire is Peri’s mother and saved Peris life by donating a portion of her liver to her. Through their story and the Liver Life Walk, they hope to educate people of live donor transplants and all the other work that the American Liver Foundation does every day to save lives.

For more info and to register, click here.