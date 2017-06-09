× Iced Tea Day: How to get some freebies on June 10

DENVER — It may not officially be summer, but it sure feels like the seasons have change with the warm weather in Colorado this weekend.

That’s why it’s perfect that National Iced Tea Day falls on Saturday. And there are freebees you can get to celebrate.

Check out the list below, and enjoy an iced tea this weekend.

Nestea

On Nestea’s website, you can get a coupon for a Nestea Iced Tea 18.5 oz or 23 oz bottle, or save $1.79 on any a Nestea Iced Tea .5L 6 pack or 24 pack.

Tevana

At participating stores, from open to 2 p.m. on June 10, you can get a free 24-ounce Beach Bellini iced tea if you join a demo for the Perfectea Maker. Click here to find stores near you.

McAlister’s Deli

Participating locations are offering a free tea tumbler to the first 20 people in line. Find a list of participating locations here.