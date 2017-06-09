× Governor orders flags lowered for Grand Junction Navy SEAL who died in parachute accident

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags on state buildings across Colorado to be lowered Friday in honor of a Navy SEAL who died during a parachute demonstration last month.

Special Warfare Operator Remington J. Peters of Grand Junction was killed when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration at Liberty State Park on May 28.

The 27-year-old was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs.

Hickenlooper ordered flags lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset to honor Peters.

Peters received numerous awards during his career, including the Navy and Marine Corps commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and more.

He is survived by his father, Tom, his mother, Tina, his sister, Cayce, and a long-term girlfriend.