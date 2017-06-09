Fitness Influencers Meet to Swap Ideas at Propel Co:Labs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Propel Water swished into town this week to get people thinking about working out and staying hydrated. They hosted a fitness gathering called The Propel Co Labs. The top influencers in the fitness industry met to swap ideas. Joana was the official moderator for the Fitness Chat. The folks from the River Yoga Studio, Fit 36, Fitness in the City, and Barre Code were there to share ideas. Celebrity Fitness Trainer and best selling author, Harley Pasternack was also there. He has trained everybody from Lady Gaga to Kim Kardashian, and he's one of the trainers for E's Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. He says what happens outside of the gym everyday matters more than your workouts. Harley also says to eat five meals a day, get quality sleep, and stay hydrated. #letsgetugly.