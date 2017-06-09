× Dog rescued from raging Boulder Creek west of Nederland

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — It was a happy ending for a dog and her owner on Thursday after crews performed a technical rescue west of Nederland.

The dog was swept downstream in the south fork of Boulder Creek near the Hessie trailhead about 1:30 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the owner, the 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever named Sage was running of leash on the trail then went out of view.

A few minutes later, Sage was seen being swept downstream in the creek. Sage managed to climb onto a rock in the middle of the creek and was stranded there until rescuers arrived.

Members of the Nederland Fire Protection District, Boulder Emergency Squad swift water team, sheriff’s deputies and American Medical Response arrived to rescue the dog.

Rescuer Cliff Rosell went on a safety line to reach Sage, then carried the dog to the south side of the creek.

A high line was then set up across the creek to get the two back and reunite Sage with its owner. The dog was not injured.

Officials say it’s a good reminder to keep dogs on leash or keep a close eye on them around creeks, streams and rivers.

The rapid snowmelt is creating dangerous conditions across the state.