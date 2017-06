Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is performing in Denver through the middle of June.

It won five Tony awards in 2015 including best play.

The cast features a Colorado native.

Gene Gillette grew up in Franktown. He joined us in the Channel 2 studio to talk about his role in the video above.

The play is showing at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver through June 18.

Tickets start at $30.