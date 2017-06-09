Build & Brew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Build and Brew is an interactive art experience that gives participants the opportunity to paint on handmade wood canvas while enjoying craft beer.

Inspired by teams, logos, or attractions in your community to be turned into a “theme” night to paint on wood canvas. They handcraft every pair of wood canvas here in Colorado, use eco-friendly products. They partner with local breweries like Mockery Brewery, 10 Barrel Brewery & Declaration to fill their tables during off-peak hours/days when traffic is slow. They host a majority of their classes at local breweries, drawing an average of 25-40 each brewery.

If you sign up between now and July 1st you will receive 10% off by using the promo code "DENVER."