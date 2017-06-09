Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that kids are on Summer break, chances are they've already said, "Mom, I'm bored." Well, they won't be bored if they are doing a skateboard Summer camp with Avid 4 Adventure. Ryne Willis, Colorado North Regional Manager, and a group of skateboarders joined us this morning to talk about the camp.

If you would like more information about Avid 4 Skateboard Camp, and all the other camps they offer, go to Avid4.com or call (800)977-9873. Our Colorado's Best viewers can save $20 with coupon code FITNESSFRIDAY.