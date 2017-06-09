× Airbnb debuting new program in Denver for housing refugees

The popular home-sharing service Airbnb is announcing a new “Open Homes” platform, making it easier for Airbnb hosts to open up their homes to refugees and displaced people. Denver is one of the 28 U.S. cities where Airbnb is working with the International Rescue Committee to house people.

Anyone who wants to share their space with a refugee for free can volunteer to open their home by visiting airbnb.com/welcome/refugees. The price of participating homes will be set at zero dollars and Airbnb will collect no fees on these bookings.

Earlier this year, Airbnb set a goal of providing short term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need around the world. The new platform makes it easier for relief organizations to book listings with hosts around the world who have offered to share their space with refugees at no cost.

“In the past, it was really difficult for people to open up their home to someone in need,” said Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. “Now leveraging Airbnb’s core competency is easy for anyone who has a spare room or apartment and wants to connect with relief organizations and play a small role in tackling this global challenge”

Earlier this year, Airbnb pledged to contribute $4 million over the course of four years to the International Rescue Committee to support the most critical needs of displaced populations globally.

According the Denver’s Human Rights and Community Partnerships, 16% of Denver residents were born in another country.