The latest beauty technology

Posted 9:23 am, June 8, 2017, by

Everything in the world is high tech now, and now so are your beauty treatments! Most of these are taking expensive treatments that get through a medical professional and making it so you can do it at home. Michael Moore from MooreForLife shows us the latest beauty technology.

Clarisonic Smart Profile uplift  www.clarisonic.com

Tria Age-defying Laser www.triabeauty.com

Me Eye Iluminating Device www.mepower.com

Me Nouveau Clear www.mepower.com

Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating eye Mask www.Iluminagebeauty.com

Iluminage Skin rejuvenating pillowcase www.iluminagebeauty.com