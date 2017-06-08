Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is here, so how can we prepare ourselves for outdoor adventures. Brendan Leonard, author of the The Great Outdoors: A User's Guide: Everything You Need to Know Before Heading into the Wild (and How to Get Back in One Piece). From mountain climbing, to skiing, sledding, and sailing, Brendan Leonard shows that you don’t need to be a risk taker to enjoy the outdoors. You can meet him at an upcoming event at BookBar with Feral Mountain Company. It's June 9th from 7-9 PM. The address is 4280 Tennyson St., Denver, CO 80212.