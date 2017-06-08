Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Behind every quilt is a story. This weekend, many of those stories will be shared by the sewers behind them as over 100 quilts go on display at The Festival of Quilts 2017. President of the event Kelly Collins and President-Elect of Arapahoe County Quilters Jenny Kae Parks joined us this morning to tell us about the event. They also brought some beautiful quilts to show off.

If you'd like to see over 100 quilts made by members of the Arapahoe County Quilters, visit the First Plymouth Congregational Church in Englewood this weekend. That's at 3501 South Colorado Boulevard. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It's $6 for adults and $2 for kids. Visit ACQColorado.org for more information.