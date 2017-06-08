RTD suspending some light rail service in Denver this weekend

DENVER — Maintenance work will shut down sections of multiple light rail lines that run through Denver this weekend.

“There will be no light rail service on the C, D, E, F and H Lines north of the I-25 Broadway Station due to routine track maintenance at northbound Speer Blvd,” the Regional Transportation District stated.

The disruption begins at 3 a.m. Friday and lasts through 3 a.m. Monday.

That means light rail service for those lines will be down during both Friday rush hours north of the I-25 and Broadway Station.

Bus shuttle service will be provided to all the impacted stations north of the Broadway Station, except to Union Station. The shuttles will be running as long as the downtown lines are closed.

RTD recommends passengers headed downtown from the south plan extra time for their commute.

The following stations will be affected between I-25 & Broadway and Union Station:

Alameda

10th & Osage

Auraria West

The following stations will be affected between I-25 & Broadway and 30th & Downing Stations:

Alameda

10th & Osage

Colfax at Auraria

Theater District/Convention Center

16th & California

18th & California (northbound)

16th & Stout (southbound)

18th & Stout (southbound)

20th & Welton

25th & Welton

27th & Welton

30th & Downing

The lines north of downtown, W, B, and the University of Colorado A-Line to the airport will not be affected.