Radar: Metallica thunderstorm, lightning

DENVER – Radar at 10pm detected dozens of lightning strikes within a 30 minute timeframe during the Metallica concert.

Take a look at the radar image and overlay of lightning strikes. Notice the red bolts. Red bolts represent positive strikes versus the negative yellow bolts. Positive strikes occur less frequently than negative strikes, but they are far more deadly.

I’ve worked with mountain climbers and lightning safety for many years, and it was a smart decision to evacuate the infield of Mile High with this kind of thunderstorm present.