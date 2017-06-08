× PTSD can now be treated with medical marijuana in Colorado

DENVER — Veterans and others who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder can now walk into medical dispensaries and get the treatment they need — something that might have been a guessing game at a recreational dispensary.

Colorado lawmakers recently passed a bill to add PTSD to the list of conditions eligible for treatment with medical marijuana.

“What it really does, is it doesn’t get rid of the bad memories that you have, but it kind of just allows you to relax to the point that they’re not right up in front of your head,” said Roger Martin, the founder of Grow For Vets, told KRDO.

“Thousands of veterans have told me to my face that cannabis is the only thing that’s ever helped them with PTSD and not one drug that the VA has given has ever helped at all,” Martin was quoted as saying

In order to be eligible, a physician has to complete a full assessment of the patient’s medical history, including reviewing a previous diagnosis for a debilitating or disabling medical condition, and current medical condition, including an appropriate personal physical examination, before the patient applies for a registry identification card.

Additionally, the physician must be available to offer to provide follow-up care and treatment to the patient to determine the efficacy of the use of medical marijuana as a treatment.

When it comes to patients younger than 18, the prescription would have to be approved by two physicians, one of whom must be a board-certified pediatrician, a board-certified family physician or a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist.

Also, each of the patient’s parents residing in Colorado would have to consent in writing to the state health agency.

According to the Associated Press, at least 15 other states allow people to use medical marijuana to treat PTSD.