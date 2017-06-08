× Police search for baby missing since May 1

DENVER — Denver Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for a 1-year-old child missing since May 1.

The boy, identified only as Samuel, was last seen with his mother. The boy’s mother has been located but Samuel is still missing.

At the time Samuel was last seen he was “experiencing medical issues.” Samuel is described as a 1-year-old biracial boy with brown hair and eyes.

He went missing from 7th Avenue and Bellaire Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Police at 720-913-2000.