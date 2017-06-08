Police: Man arrested after threatening he had gun at Brighton school

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 21-year-old Brighton man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly telling staff members supervising a summer program for elementary-aged children that he had a gun, the Brighton Police Department said.

Police were sent to Foundations Academy at 340 S. 45th Ave. just before 5 p.m. on reports of an unwanted man entering the school.

Staff members told officers the man, later identified as Isaiah Roy Padilla, said he was picking up two children who were not not at the school.

Padilla was identified from previous encounters and staff members told officers he appeared to be intoxicated.

He was asked several times to leave but didn’t, instead wandering around the school, prompting the children to be evacuated to a nearby residence, police said.

As the children and staff members were leaving, Padilla was seen opening the door they had exited and said he had a gun, police said.

Staff members said they did not see Padilla leave the building, so a search was conducted.

Officers stayed with the children as they were sheltered.

Padilla was not found during the building search but was later arrested and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on charges of felony menacing, and interfering with students, faculty, or staff of an educational institution.