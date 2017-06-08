PHOTOS: Enormous snapping turtle found in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A woman discovered an enormous snapping turtle roaming around Chatfield and Garrison Wednesday, and even brought the “hard-shelled critter” into her home, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page said Animal Control Officers were able to relocate the turtle to an area more suitable for the giant turtle.

“Even though the Colorado housing market is pretty tough, we were able to find him a new place to stay that included this lovely pool. We hope he enjoys his new home near South Platte Park where he will have plenty of space to swim and explore.”