Paying for Parking by using your phone

Posted 8:58 am, June 8, 2017, by

Parkmobile is a pay by phone parking solution. Using Parkmobile allows you to pay for parking, at Parkmobile enabled pay stations, by phone. When using Parkmobile you choose how long you want to park and pay for that amount of time. When the expiration time approaches, you can receive a text alert allowing you to extend your time.